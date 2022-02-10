The Spaniard shone at Villa Park for the Whites, showcasing some lovely touches and passes and helping to force errors in the home backline that created chances. One delightful through ball released Mateusz Klich for a second half chance that could have put Leeds 4-3 up, but the Pole's shot was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Despite the display, one of his best this season, Rodrigo lost his temper in the final stages and picked up a yellow card for booting the ball into the crowd after referee Jarred Gillett blew for a Villa free-kick.

And when the full-time whistle went, Rodrigo went, heading to the changing room as his team-mates approached the away support for a moment of mutual appreciation.

Rodrigo was challenged over his failure to applaud the Leeds fans on Instagram and responded with an apology.

"Sorry my friend," he replied

"Really upset with the result. Thanks very much for the effort and support you have all done through this whole season. I promise that next time I'll do the right thing."

Rodrigo has endured a challenging time in England since his arrival due to injuries and Covid-19, but has continued to enjoy the backing of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who believes the club's record signing is a 'great player' who simply needs a run of games to reach his best level. Recently a heel problem kept him out of action for five games but he has played every minute of Leeds' last two outings.

FRUSTRATED STAR - Rodrigo's anger at Leeds United's result at Aston Villa saw him go straight down the tunnel at full-time. Pic: Getty