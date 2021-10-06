Ian Baraclough' s side sit third in Group C but three points behind second-placed Switzerland, both sides having played four games.

World champions Italy are way out in front on 14 points from their six games played and Dallas says his side must take maximum points in their next two fixtures to stand a realistic chance of boarding the plane to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Northern Ireland face another away qualifier on Tuesday evening against Bulgaria who are fourth in the group, level on points with Baraclough's side but with a worse goal difference having played one game more.

MUST-WIN GAMES: Says Leeds United's Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

"It's huge," Dallas told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's clash against the Swiss.

"I think there's no getting away from it. We know how big it is.

"There's two games that we have got to go and win to give us any chance of qualifying.

"We know that it's going to be difficult.

"Switzerland are a top class side, I think they showed that in the summer.

"But we also showed last month that we can compete with these teams when we are on it and there's no getting away from the fact that we have got to go there and win the game to have a chance.

"If we don't win the game it's going to be very very difficult and it's just about keeping it alive.

"Hopefully next month we are in a position where we have two home games where we have something still to play for."

