Leeds United star reveals ‘complications’ after accepting loan move
One Leeds United midfielder has opened up over the challenges he has faced over the last 12 months.
Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has opened up on a ‘complicated year’ as he struggles to make an impact during his loan spell with Bundesliga club Union Berlin.
There were high hopes for the United States international when he joined the Whites in a £27m move from RB Salzburg last summer but he failed to live up to expectations during the first season of his time at Elland Road. Aaronson netted just one goal and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions as his side failed in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Aaronson was one of several players to seek moves elsewhere in the aftermath of the relegation and it was Champions League qualifiers Union Berlin that landed him on a season-long loan. However, the attacking midfielder is yet to find the net or provide an assist in eight appearances in all competitions for his temporary employers and has been criticised in certain sections of the German press for his performances so far.
Aaronson discussed the challenges he has faced over the last year and admitted he had experienced the ‘ups and downs’ of football during that time.
Ahead of their friendly with Ghana tomorrow, he spoke to CBS Sports Golazo about his season in an open and honest interview, saying: “For me it has been a complicated year.
“At one point my career seemed to go like this (points up) and now it seems to go a little like this (points down). I think football has ups and downs.
“I think the key is to have confidence, believe in yourself and that’s what I try to do to impact the game, help the team. It doesn’t matter if it’s defending or some aspects of attack, that’s what I want to do at the end of the day.”