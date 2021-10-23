Leeds United star Raphinha slams Premier League referees in sarcastic social media post after suffering injury against Wolves
Raphinha posted a sarcastic message on Instagram criticising Premier League referee Robert Jones after a reckless tackle by Romain Saïss only earned the Wolves man a yellow card.
The tackle forced Raphinha to come off the pitch and hobble down the tunnel with an injury later identified by Marcelo Bielsa as a knock.
Raphinha's departure was a major blow for Leeds at a time when the Brazilian playmaker's attacking threat was key to the Whites' quest for an equaliser.
The foul earned Leeds a free-kick and Saïss a booking, but Raphinha's Instagram post suggests he believes that referee Robert Jones' ruling wasn't enough.
The Brazilian uploaded a video of the tackle, adorned with the sarcastic message "the best referees are in the Premier", onto his Instagram story following the conclusion of the game.
