Brazilian star Raphinha was caught near his ankle by a late challenge from defender Romain Saiss during the early stages of the second half.

Raphinha stayed grounded, clearly looking troubled, and gestured to referee Robert Jones before hoping off the pitch for treatment on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old was clearly still struggling, unable to put full weight on his foot, and was helped down the tunnel as he was substituted for Crysencio Summerville in the 54th minute as Saiss was eventually booked.

Asked about Raphinha after the game, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said he did not know the extent of the knock suffered by the Brazilian but Raphinha has now delivered a re-assuring update via his Instagram story.

Raphinha posted a photograph of himself smiling together with the message: "Hello guys, just coming to say I'm fine. It was nothing serious so I'm back soon.

"Thank you for all the messages and concern of all."

