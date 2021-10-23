Leeds United star Raphinha provides injury update after hobbling off in Elland Road draw against Wolves
Raphinha has provided an injury update after the Leeds United ace was forced to hobble off injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Wolves at Elland Road.
Brazilian star Raphinha was caught near his ankle by a late challenge from defender Romain Saiss during the early stages of the second half.
Raphinha stayed grounded, clearly looking troubled, and gestured to referee Robert Jones before hoping off the pitch for treatment on the sidelines.
The 24-year-old was clearly still struggling, unable to put full weight on his foot, and was helped down the tunnel as he was substituted for Crysencio Summerville in the 54th minute as Saiss was eventually booked.
Asked about Raphinha after the game, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said he did not know the extent of the knock suffered by the Brazilian but Raphinha has now delivered a re-assuring update via his Instagram story.
Raphinha posted a photograph of himself smiling together with the message: "Hello guys, just coming to say I'm fine. It was nothing serious so I'm back soon.
"Thank you for all the messages and concern of all."
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/yorkshire-evening-post-launch-leeds-united-only-digital-subscription-ahead-premier-league-campaign-2967964
A message from the Editor:
Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.
We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/why-yorkshire-evening-post-needs-your-support-laura-collins-yep-editor-2913382
Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.
With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Click here to subscribe.
For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.
Thank you Laura Collins