Leeds United star Raphinha opens up on Italy interest as Patrick Bamford discusses his injury
Leeds United are halfway through the first week of the October international break, and we bring you all the latest main Whites in one place here.
Raphinha reflects on finally joining Brazil squad
The frustration of an aborted first call up firmly behind him, Leeds United's Raphinha has spoken of his joy at receiving a video message from Ronaldinho and his Brazil butterflies ahead of a possible Friday night debut.
Phillips out of England squad
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is out of the England squad for their October World Cup Qualifying games after picking up an injury.
Tony Dorigo's latest column
Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive YEP column on Saturday's victory against Watford and who impressed him.
Patrick Bamford provides insight into injury battle
For any Leeds United footballer, being stuck in the Thorp Arch treatment room isn't a happy time but Patrick Bamford is dialled in on the positives.
