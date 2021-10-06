Leeds United star Raphinha opens up on Italy interest as Patrick Bamford discusses his injury

FINALLY WITH BRAZIL: Leeds United winger Raphinha. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Wednesday morning round up has you covered.

Raphinha reflects on finally joining Brazil squad

The frustration of an aborted first call up firmly behind him, Leeds United's Raphinha has spoken of his joy at receiving a video message from Ronaldinho and his Brazil butterflies ahead of a possible Friday night debut.

Read what United's star winger has had to say HERE

Phillips out of England squad

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is out of the England squad for their October World Cup Qualifying games after picking up an injury.

Read the latest news on Phillips HERE

Tony Dorigo's latest column

Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive YEP column on Saturday's victory against Watford and who impressed him.

Read Dorigo's latest thoughts HERE

Patrick Bamford provides insight into injury battle

For any Leeds United footballer, being stuck in the Thorp Arch treatment room isn't a happy time but Patrick Bamford is dialled in on the positives.

Read what Bamford has had to say about his injury and his recovery here.

