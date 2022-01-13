Brazil have already secured their qualification for the 2022 World Cup that will take place in Qatar at the end of the year but boss Tite has still named a strong squad for the forthcoming games away against Ecuador and at home to Paraguay.

Brazil will face Ecuador in a 9pm kick-off (UK time) on Thursday, January 27 and then Paraguay six days later in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2 (kick-off 12.30am).

Leeds are currently due to have two and a half weeks without a game after their Premier League hosting of Newcastle United on Saturday, January 22, which is followed by an international break.

INTERNATIONAL CALL: For Leeds United winger Raphinha, left, even though Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images.

The first weekend in February is marked aside for the ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup - of which Leeds are out - and United's next fixture as it stands is the league trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 9.

But United's postponed fixtures away at Liverpool and at home to Aston Villa from over Christmas both need re-arranging and Villa are also out of the FA Cup.

