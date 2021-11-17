The Whites star produced some brilliant skill to work his way into the box midway through the first half but was then dispossessed before being clattered in the face by a trailing elbow from Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentina centre-back escaped any punishment for the challenge which left Raphinha with blood dripping from his lip, the winger then playing on with bandage hanging out of his mouth.

The 24-year-old had stitches during the half-time break and came out for the second half, looking to make a breakthrough before being substituted for Ajax winger Antony in the 69th minute.

And all of this happened whilst facing Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi who captained Argentina.

Here are a selection of photos from Getty Images of Raphinha in action in his latest appearance for his country.

1. Warming up Raphinha before the clash against Argentina in San Juan. Photo Sales

2. Team mates With Lucas Paqueta, left, the warm up. Photo Sales

3. Tussle As part of a fierce battle with Argentina left back Marcos Acuna. Photo Sales

4. Challenge On Argentina's Lautaro Martinez. Photo Sales