IN THE WARS: Whites winger Raphinha is left bleeding after being caught by Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi's elbow as Lionel Messi, centre, and Vinicius Jr, left, talk to referee Andrés Cunha. Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images.

Leeds United star Raphinha in pictures overcoming bleeding from mouth with bandaging and facing Lionel Messi for Brazil

Leeds United star Raphinha had an eventful 69 minutes on the pitch in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:25 pm

The Whites star produced some brilliant skill to work his way into the box midway through the first half but was then dispossessed before being clattered in the face by a trailing elbow from Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentina centre-back escaped any punishment for the challenge which left Raphinha with blood dripping from his lip, the winger then playing on with bandage hanging out of his mouth.

The 24-year-old had stitches during the half-time break and came out for the second half, looking to make a breakthrough before being substituted for Ajax winger Antony in the 69th minute.

And all of this happened whilst facing Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi who captained Argentina.

Here are a selection of photos from Getty Images of Raphinha in action in his latest appearance for his country.

1. Warming up

Raphinha before the clash against Argentina in San Juan.

Photo Sales

2. Team mates

With Lucas Paqueta, left, the warm up.

Photo Sales

3. Tussle

As part of a fierce battle with Argentina left back Marcos Acuna.

Photo Sales

4. Challenge

On Argentina's Lautaro Martinez.

Photo Sales
RaphinhaLionel Messi
Next Page
Page 1 of 4