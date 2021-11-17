The Whites star produced some brilliant skill to work his way into the box midway through the first half but was then dispossessed before being clattered in the face by a trailing elbow from Nicolas Otamendi.
The Argentina centre-back escaped any punishment for the challenge which left Raphinha with blood dripping from his lip, the winger then playing on with bandage hanging out of his mouth.
The 24-year-old had stitches during the half-time break and came out for the second half, looking to make a breakthrough before being substituted for Ajax winger Antony in the 69th minute.
And all of this happened whilst facing Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi who captained Argentina.
