Leeds United star Raphinha faces Lionel Messi in latest Brazil start against Argentina

Brazil are without Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar due to a thigh injury so Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr start alongside Raphinha in the front line.

PSG superstar Messi captains the Argentina side which also features the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria.

Brazil have already sealed their qualification for next year's World Cup and sit six points clear of Argentina at the top of the group.

The game kicks off at 11.30pm UK time and is live on Premier Sports.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images.

