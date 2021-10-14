Raphinha takes his place in the side revealed by EA Sports due to his fine performances for Brazil during the international break.

The 24-year-old Whites winger came off the bench during the half-time interval of last Friday's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Caracas, bagging two assists and also starting the move that led to a converted penalty as Brazil turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory.

Raphinha was then brought on in the 61st minute of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Colombia in Barranquilla and instantly became Brazil's main threat, creating fine openings that were squandered in a goalless draw.

RECOGNITION: For Leeds United winger Raphinha, left, in action for Brazil during the goalless draw against Colombia in Barranquilla. Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images.

The Leeds ace has been included in the team of the week alongside the likes of Barcelona's Netherlands star Memphis Depay and Liverpool's Senegal striker Sadio Mane but there is no place for PSG star Mbappe despite his winner for France in the Nations League final against Spain.

Full TOTW 4 starting XI:

GK: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain and Costa Rica) - 89

LWB: Theo Hernandez (Milan and France) - 86

CB: Cristian Romero (Spurs and Argentina) - 84

CB: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter and Italy) - 85

CAM: Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal) - 90

CAM: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich and Germany) - 88

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio and Serbia) - 86

RM: Raphinha (Leeds United and Brazil) - 84

CF: Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona and the Netherlands) - 86

LW: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad and Spain) - 86

LW: Hirving Lazano (Napoli and Mexico) - 84

