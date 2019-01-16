Leeds United star Pontus Jansson dismisses story suggesting Marcelo Bielsa would resign over Spygate

Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson has dismissed a wild internet rumour about Marcelo Bielsa - reacting with laughing emojis.

Jansson tweeted tonight ahead of a 5pm Leeds United official press conference at which Bielsa is expected to talk about the Spygate incident from Friday night ahead of the Derby County game.

The report - from a football site called Onefootball- said 'We've just been told that Marcelo Bielsa is ‘set to resign’ as @LUFC manager"

To which Jansson replied on Twitter: "Haha already 1 of April on your office?"

A press conference has been set up for 5pm.

Police were called to Derby’s training ground after the Championship club raised concerns about the presence of man outside the complex’s perimeter fence last week.

The individual, who was reported to have been carrying binoculars and a pair of pliers, was confronted to by police but was not arrested and left after what the constabulary called “routine checks”.

Derby moved to point the finger at Leeds just hours ahead of their visit to Elland Road. The incident, which saw manager Frank Lampard suspend a training session, prompted suggestions that United were spying on County in preparation for the key league game.