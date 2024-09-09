Leeds United's latest breakout talent is impressing on the international stage.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateo Joseph could be in line for a taste of senior international football with Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente reportedly eyeing the Leeds United man’s progress in recent months.

Joseph has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign at Leeds, cementing his spot as first-choice striker under Daniel Farke with a string of fine performances. The 20-year-old got his first goal of the season in last month’s 2-0 win at home to Hull City, finishing instinctively after a bursting near-post run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in just his second international appearance for Spain Under-21s, the frontman produced a similar run and equally clinical finish to give his side a 2-1 European Championship qualifying win over Scotland on Friday evening. Both of Joseph’s two caps at that level, on Friday and back in March, have seen him come off the bench before scoring the winner, and that form has piqued plenty of interest back home.

Spanish outlet AS reports that with natural striking options at senior level a rare commodity in Spain, national team head coach De la Fuente is assessing younger options. The 63-year-old is keen to hand experience to a naturally gifted finisher in time for them to feature at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA, with success previously enjoyed with the likes of Alvaro Morata or Fernando Torres leading the line.

De La Fuente is said to be ‘attentive’ to reports being kicked up to him by under-21s boss, Santi Denia, who has seen the impact Joseph can have in such a short space of time. The Leeds man is among a trio of young prospects being assessed, alongside FC Porto’s Samu Omorodion and Abel Ruiz of Girona, but is said to ‘have the advantage’ in being fast-tracked towards the first-team set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph will hope to show his quality from the off when Spain Under-21s face Hungary in their second Euro qualifier on Tuesday evening, having done all he can in two appearances off the bench. And the 20-year-old will then be aiming to bring that form back to West Yorkshire, with a fifth straight league start likely when Burnley go to Elland Road on Saturday.

Four goals in pre-season earned the trust of manager Daniel Farke and despite Patrick Bamford’s return from injury part-way through the first month of the campaign, Joseph kept his spot. The frontman was particularly impressive in 2-0 wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull, registering two assists in the former - the second a brilliant through ball for Dan James - before opening his account in the latter.