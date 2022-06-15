Leeds will also discover their fixtures for the new season at 9am on Thursday morning and here are the key Whites headlines all in one place.

Tuesday evening presented a busy night of internationals in the last fixtures on that front of the summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham eye Whites star as Leeds close in on new man

CLOSING IN: Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, above, is expected to become Leeds United's third signing of the summer. Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

Leeds United winger Raphinha is a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the forward (The Athletic).

The Whites are set to sign Marc Roca on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich for €12m plus add ons (Fabrizio Romano).

Leeds United have still received no summer offers for Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha, despite fresh reports of Premier League interest in the latter.

Leeds United star endures torrid night on the international stage as mistakes are ruthlessly punished

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips endured a torrid night as England fell to a hugely disappointing 4-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary.

Leeds United's Dan James proves catalyst but Noa Lang dazzles before late heartache for Dragons

Leeds United's Dan James proved a catalyst for Wales in Holland yet Tuesday's Nations League clash ended in late heartache for Rob Page's side as Noa Lang shone for the hosts.

Young Leeds United duo help nation to major international achievement after ten-year wait

A young Leeds United duo have helped their nation qualify for the UEFA Under-21s European Championships for the first time in ten years.