Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has coined a new nickname for central defensive partner and Monday evening's matchwinner Pascal Struijk after the Dutchman netted twice to seal all three points against Sunderland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struijk and Joe Rothwell came off the bench with 20 minutes of normal time remaining at Elland Road, combining twice to flip the game on its head and give Leeds' automatic promotion hopes a huge shot in the arm.

There were jubilant scenes in LS11 and further afield as Leeds clinched their 2-1 victory over Sunderland, whose performance also drew plaudits from pundits and members of the United squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to reporters after the match, Wales international Rodon hailed the Black Cats' approach and their ability to frustrate Leeds: "I think credit to them, they came prepared, they had solid shape, their wingers were dropping deep with their full backs, because obviously they know how dangerous our wingers are. It's always difficult to break it down."

Rodon, however, was more effusive about his own team and their never-say-die attitude, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half.

"As a team we have worked really hard all season, and especially the pre-season, the boss loves working us hard, and I think that's the standard that we set ourselves. We never stop. We're going to keep pushing and driving. And ultimately, we push 'til the end, and that's where things can happen. Teams get tired, and that's where gaps start to open up. And that's where I think this season we have scored a lot of late goals. So, I think it's a credit to our coaching team and everyone involved."

"Just as a mental standpoint, I think ride the momentum that we've been on the last few weeks, so to then go one-nil down and come back and win the game was a big hurdle for us mentally. And, yeah, I think we want to get as many wins on the board and keep that momentum coming here at home. As you saw tonight, the fans were absolutely sensational and so, to give them that at the end of the game and then come away with the three points as a team, everyone chipping in, it's a great night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon did, however, reserve special praise for matchwinner Struijk, with whom he has struck up a formidable partnership this season. He said: "As everyone sees, set-pieces can be the difference and Pascal's an absolute head magnet. For him to score two goals tonight is unbelievable."

United now have a week to prepare for another top-of-the-table decider at Bramall Lane as second-place Sheffield United lie in wait for the league leaders from Elland Road.