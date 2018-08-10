Leeds United squad explained: The role of each player under Marcelo Bielsa

The Leeds United revolution has begun under Marcelo Bielsa and with it a new renewed sense of hope and optimism.

Bielsa’s new formation and new tactics have already reaped benefits as the Whites swept aside promotion favourites Stoke City at Elland Road.

And the faithful will be hoping momentum can be maintained when Leeds United take on Derby County on Saturday (5.30pm) live on Sky Sports.

In the meantime check out the roles each player could bring to the table under the new head coach as Bielsa’s boys push for promotion back to the Premier League.

