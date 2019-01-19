Leeds United ‘Spygate’ debate: Was Bielsa right to spy on his rivals?

‘Spygate’ has been the talk of the footballing world over the past week.

It follows the news that a member of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom team was stopped by police outside Derby’s training ground 24-hours before the club’s match at Elland Road on January 11. Since then, Bielsa has outlined the depth of his detailed analysis on all teams.

Here, we get two views on the subject.

VIEW ONE

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST)

Yesterday, the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST) issued a statement on the back of Marcelo Biesla’s press conference., which was arranged by the Elland Road boss on Wednesday.

The statement said: “Marcelo Bielsa delivered a coaching masterclass on the lengths he goes to on understanding his opposition.

“It is a masterclass he would not have had to deliver if it wasn’t for the reaction we have seen in the media this week.

“Marcelo has been treated disgracefully by a number of media outlets, particularly Sky Sports, even before the EFL have had a chance to investigate.”

LUST also condemned pundits in the footballing world.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas and Stuart Pearce have all recently rebuked United’s Argentine coach for his approach to monitoring the opposition.

The statement added: “We, LUST, feel the reaction from these sections of the media has been disproportionate and some of the “impartial” pundits that have commented have lost a lot of their credibility.

“Everyone at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, it’s members and fans alike are fully behind the genius that is Marcelo Bielsa.”

VIEW TWO

Steve Nicholson, football writer at the Derby Telegraph

Some have insisted Bielsa was out of order, and that he and Leeds should be punished.

Others have viewed it as not a big issue and something that has been blown out of proportion.

No criminal offence was committed, and no rule has been broken, it appears, although it says in the EFL rule book: In all matters and transactions relating to The League each Club shall behave towards each other Club and The League with the utmost good faith.

Let’s strip this right back from football. For me, this is really about knowing how to go on, about what is acceptable and what is unacceptable.

Bielsa should know, and if he doesn’t he should be told that this is not how to go on.

Whether or not it is accepted in other footballing cultures matters not.

I think such behaviour disrespects the opponent and tramples on sporting behaviour.

Bielsa over-stepped the moral line. “It is not just a toe over the line, it is a hop, skip and a jump over the line,” said Lampard, and I agree with him.

So what next? Lampard is correct when he says something has to happen because we cannot have repeats of this at training grounds up and down the country.

That would be farcical.

The ball is now in the court of the FA.