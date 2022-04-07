Here are Monday’s Premier League transfer rumours

And former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo feels confident that the Whites will not be among the three clubs condemned to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season.

United have had a tough season, disrupted by a number of injury challenges and a change of manager.

With seven games left to play, Leeds are eight points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place.

And they’ll still be clear of the drop come the close of the season, according to Dorigo.

“I always thought, from a long way out, that there would be at least three teams worse off than Leeds and I still see that,” Dorigo writes.

“It’s not something to take for granted, of course, but the pressure is mounting on those sides.

“It’s all very well saying that Burnley know how to do it, they’ve been down there before, but, at some point, you find that you can’t keep doing it.

“They’re finding it difficult and so are Everton for the opposite reason because they’re not used to being down there and they’re struggling for results to find a way out.

“I see at least three being below Leeds come the end of the season and, for the bottom three, it will be very difficult indeed.”