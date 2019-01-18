Leeds United show off new badge but it WON'T be the club crest

Eagle-eyed Leeds United fans have spotted a new badge being modelled by defender Luke Ayling.

The sleek geometric design was stitched on a leisure jumper and was widely shared on social media.

Fans were quick to ask if this was a new club crest. However the club has now clarified that the new design is a "leisurewear badge" and not a club crest.

Around this time last year, the Whites unveiled a new club badge designed around the infamous Leeds Salute - which was memorable mocked by supporters around the UK.

The new design caused that much of a stir that over 77,000 people signed a petition asking Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani to stop the launch of the original design.

Supporters got their wish and plans to unveil a new badge was delayed until the beginning of the 2019-20 season - the club's centenary year.

Luke Ayling was pictured sporting the unfamiliar badge during an interview with LUTV. The badge has similarities to Juventus' minimal crest and the outline of the initials 'LU' are written in a golden colour.