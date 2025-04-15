Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United could pursue a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer if the Blades do not secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old stopper has been in excellent form for Chris Wilder's side this season, keeping 19 clean sheets and conceding just 31 goals in 40 outings. In terms of shot-stopping, Cooper has performed above the average Championship goalkeeper, boasting a positive Post-Shot xG (PSxG) figure for the season, bettered by only four other 'keepers in the division.

What is Post-Shot xG?

PSxG measures the quality of a save based on the likelihood a shot on target ends up in the back of the net. Over the course of 2024/25, Cooper's PSxG is +5.8, meaning through his shot-stopping, he has cumulatively prevented approximately six goals that Sheffield United would have otherwise been expected to concede.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle man suffered a blow at his old stomping ground last Saturday as Sheffield United were beaten by the Pilgrims and consequently slipped five points off the pace of fellow automatic promotion chasers Leeds and Burnley.

Falling into the play-off reckoning at this late stage of the season, coupled with the Blades' recent form, does not bode well for the club who less than a fortnight ago sat atop the league table.

If Sheffield United are forced to contest the play-offs, as is expected to be the case, and do not triumph at Wembley on May 24, the Bramall Lane club will likely need to make player sales in the summer, just as Leeds did following their final misery against Southampton 11 months ago.

Last summer, the Whites tested Sheffield United's transfer resolve on more than one occasion, landing 2024/25 Elland Road Player of the Season contender Jayden Bogle in a £5 million deal, before returning with a £13 million bid for playmaker Gustavo Hamer.

Despite the two clubs' rivalry, negotiations were held and dialogue remains open between Elland Road and Bramall Lane chiefs.

There is every chance Leeds could return with a bid for Hamer this summer, particularly if Sheffield United stay down in the Championship, not least because the ex-Coventry City man shares an agent with Leeds right-back Bogle.

Additionally, though, Cooper could move to the top of Leeds' list of priorities in the event Sheffield United fail to win promotion, at a fraction of the price one of his fellow top-performing Championship peers James Trafford is likely to move for this summer.

Cooper's performances over a number of seasons make him an attractive prospect, while Leeds' goalkeeping situation is up in the air, certainly in the medium-to-long-term. Illan Meslier's Leeds future is uncertain after being benched for Karl Darlow, while both 'keepers see their Elland Road contracts expire next summer.

Many supporters have also taken the view in the wake of Daniel Farke's Meslier decision, that this summer could be the time to refresh the club's goalkeeping options.

Snaring a close rival's key player is always a daring move, particularly if the buying team have been promoted at the expense of the selling side. Leeds didn't hesitate last summer in their pursuit of Bogle and Hamer, though, and are unlikely to behave any differently this year.

How much would Cooper cost?

Cooper joined the Blades for approximately £2 million nearly 12 months ago, in a deal which could potentially rise to £4 million, on what is believed to be a long contract. Sheffield United failing to win promotion, though, would strengthen any interested club's hand in negotiations and the 25-year-old's probable cost is unlikely to exceed £10 million.

Considering Burnley 'keeper Trafford, who has performed at a similar level to Cooper this season, could potentially move for double this summer, a less-than £10 million signing of the Blades' No. 1 would represent value-for-money for a Premier League club, whilst remedying one of Leeds' problem positions ahead of a big summer window.