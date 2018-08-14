Leeds United: Shackleton signs new Whites deal and wants to kick on after “sniff” of first team

Jamie Shackleton vowed to push on quickly from his Leeds United debut and a new contract at Elland Road, saying his appearance in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Derby County had given him the “sniff” of regular first-team football.

Shackleton signed an improved three-year deal with Leeds yesterday, 48 hours after making his first senior appearance as a substitute at Pride Park.

Jamie Shackleton

The 18-year-old midfielder saw out the final 17 minutes of a rampant victory over Derby, replacing Mateusz Klich and realising long-standing expectations of him breaking into the first-team set-up at United.

Shackleton has been with the club since the age of nine and put himself in a position to make the step up with regular outings for Leeds’ Under-23s last season.

He will be handed a first competitive start in tonight’s League Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road and said he was anxious not to dwell on the satisfaction of his breakthrough.

“This is the club I love so to get on the pitch for the first team and sign a new contract, it means an awful lot to me,” Shackleton said. “But really it’s now about getting the next one, the next game.

“That’s what you want, more game time. Now I’ve had a sniff of it I want more. That’s the aim.

“I thought I did well when I came on and put myself about.”

Shackleton’s new deal replaced the two-year contract he signed when he turned professional with Leeds in 2017.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa had involved him in his plans during pre-season and took Shackleton to Derby after Stuart Dallas was lost to a minor muscle strain.

Jamie Shackleton with Marcelo Bielsa

“Since I was young that’s been the aim, a professional contract, so to get another three years I’m really pleased with that,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it, not at all. I just kept my head down and kept working and if you do that, hopefully it’s going to come.”

Bielsa confirmed Shackleton would start against Bolton this evening as the Leeds boss makes changes for the Carabao Cup.

“It’ll be a good moment definitely but I’ll just focus on the game,” Shackleton said. “They’re a good side, Bolton. But to walk out and see a good crowd, it will be a bit special.”

