Whites set to push on with midfielder talks

Leeds United are ready to open talks over a new deal for star midfielder Kalvin Phillips – and the midfielder is willing to sign as long as he is given a contract to match some of Elland Road's top earners. (90min).

STAR MAN: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Whites director of football Victor Orta has advised Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid next summer if he has the choice. (Dagbladet)

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round up piece HERE.

No need to indulge Kalvin Phillips paper talk

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has already made his feelings towards arch rivals Manchester United abundantly clear.

There is no need to indulge the paper talk that surfaced this week for now, especially involving Old Trafford.

Read what Phillips has previously had to say about the Red Devils HERE

Landmark success for young Whites

Leeds United's Under-21s secured a first ever victory in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, producing an impressive performance to topple League Two's Oldham Athletic 3-2.

Read a report on the game HERE and reaction from boss Mark Jackson HERE

Mark Jackson reveals Lewis Bate chat

Lewis Bate took a huge step towards becoming the midfielder Leeds United want him to be at Oldham on Tuesday, says Mark Jackson.

Read what the Leeds under-21s boss had to say HERE

Tony Dorigo on West Ham defeat and Watford test

Former Whites star Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive YEP column, on defeat against West Ham, Charlie Cresswell, Tyler Roberts, Pascal Struijk and Saturday's clash against Watford.

Read Dorigo's latest thoughts HERE

Whites quartet bag international calls

A quartet of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United senior players have been called up to their respective international teams for the October fixtures.

Read about who is preparing to represent their nations HERE

