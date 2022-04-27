Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has already made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

While that does not always determine which team boasts the best goalkeeper, it does indicate which sides are facing the most shots - and it is safe to say Meslier has been getting plenty of practice.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ICEMAN: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier was 'buzzing' with his clean sheet away to Crystal Palace, according to teammate Kalvin Phillips (Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Frenchman also happens to be the youngest of any top flight stopper in Europe's major leagues to play over 50% of his side's league games this season, on top of having his goalmouth peppered by the best forwards the Premier League has to offer.

It should come as little surprise given Meslier became the youngest goalkeeper to record ten Premier League clean sheets in the competition's history during last campaign, but his age and accompanying progress are worth remembering, particularly after a strong performance on Monday night.

The France U-21 stopper made seven saves, five of which were to deny Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, at Selhurst Park, as the Whites held the south London club to a stalemate.

During his post-match interview, Kalvin Phillips made reference to a late double save inside the penalty area, which ensured Leeds were not undone at the death.

"Illan, the big man in there, is buzzing that he kept a clean sheet, he made a good double save at the end. We're very happy as a team and disappointed not to get the three points," Phillips told broadcasters.

There are thirteen goalkeepers younger than Meslier who have made appearances in Europe's top five leagues this season, including Whites understudy Kristoffer Klaesson, but the majority have enjoyed only a similar level of first-team exposure as the Norwegian.

Only three goalkeepers in that list have made ten-or-more starts, whereas Meslier has started each of Leeds' 33 Premier League games this season - the most by quite a distance.

This is in addition to the 35 starts he made last year, as an even younger goalkeeper.

It is often said that players in this position do not fully mature until their 30s, suggesting Meslier is headed for the top level should he continue on the same development trajectory.

Monday night's display was an assured one; demonstrating command of his penalty area, bravery and a steady, safe pair of hands - ahead of schedule.

Meslier's courage in diving head first towards the outstretched legs of Jean-Philippe Mateta who tumbled towards the Frenchman's goal in a bid to open the scoring, was a particular highlight.

Replays showed the slightest of touches from the 22-year-old custodian, but his presence alone was enough to deter the Palace forward from getting a meaningful connection.

Had the cross been uncontested, it is entirely likely Leeds would have left Selhurst Park with nothing, considering the Expected Goals value of Mateta's eventual wayward toe-poke was 0.61 xG, according to data provider InfoGol.

In all likelihood, this moment in Leeds' season will be forgotten along with similar instances of individual bravery. But, with the pressure firmly applied by Burnley and Everton below, the timing of arguably Meslier's finest display of the season should not be a mere footnote.

After 38 matches, a point may well separate 17th from 18th in the table.