Leeds United have found themselves dragged right back into the relegation battle after a disappointing round of results in yesterday’s top flight fixtures.

A 4-1 defeat to Arsenal has seen the Yorkshire club drop to 16th and just one point better off than Leicester City who sit 18th and in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news happening behind the scenes as the rumour mill continues to turn and Leeds are reportedly set to land a teenage starlet after fending off competition from Manchester United and Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, a League One chief has admitted his interest in re-signing a Leeds loanee in the summer but doesn’t believe he is a realistic target for their club. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Sunday, April 2:

Leeds United ‘set to beat’ Man Utd and Celtic to teenage starlet

According to Scottish newspaper the Daily Record, Leeds United look set to beat Celtic and Manchester United to the signing of Heart of Midlothian starlet James Wilson at the end of the season. It is said that the Scotland under 16 skipper is ‘ one of the best prospects to have come out of Tynecastle for years’ and the Edinburgh club have reportedly offered terms to the prospect.

However, it looks as if Wilson could snub the offer from the Edinburgh club in favour of a move south of the border this summer. It is claimed that Leeds have ‘stolen the march’ on all competitors for the player’s signature including Celtic and Manchester United while Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford United chief won’t ‘waste time’ chasing Leeds star this summer

Oxford United chief Ed Waldron has confirmed that the League One club are interested in a permanent deal to sign Leeds United loanee Lewis Bate in the summer. However, the U’s Head of Recruitment has also said he thinks a deal is unlikely as the 20-year old midfielder is currently Championship standard.