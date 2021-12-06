The Whites will travel to the London stadium in the new year as English football's most famous cup tournament plays out its 150th edition.

Marcelo Bielsa will take his Elland Road outfit to the capital to face the Hammers with ties due to be played between 7 and 10 January, 2022.

Leeds are already scheduled to make a trip south to face David Moyes' team a week later in the Premier League on January 16 but now have back-to-back fixtures lined up against their top flight foe.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were sent crashing out of last year's competition at the same stage by League Two side Crawley Town which was the fourth consecutive season the club exited the competition at the first hurdle.

Leeds face Chelsea this coming weekend in the league before games against Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa over a busy Christmas period.

A meeting with Burnley awaits on January 2 before attention turns to the FA Cup outing in London.

Holders Leicester City, meanwhile, have been drawn to play Premier League rivals Watford. Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in one of three all-Premier League ties.

West Ham's home ground, the London stadium. Pic: Getty

Manchester United is the other with Ralf Rangnick's side to host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

National League leaders Chesterfield have landed a plum tie at eight-time winners Chelsea, while fellow minnows Yeovil and Kidderminster have home draws against Championship sides Bournemouth and Reading respectively.

League Two side Swindon Town will host Premier League leaders Manchester City at the County Ground and League One Shrewsbury will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Millwall will face London rivals Crystal Palace at the Den, League One Morecambe will travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal have been drawn to play at Nottingham Forest.

West Ham's home ground, the London stadium. Pic: Getty