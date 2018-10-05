Leeds United sell massive ticket allocation for Blackburn away...will you be amongst the 7,650?

Leeds United will take a massive away crowd of 7,650 to Blackburn Rovers this month after selling an extra allocation of tickets.

The club were handed 850 more seats for Ewood Park’s Darwen End this week having shifted an initial batch of 6,800 for the Championship fixture on Saturday, October 20.

The additional allocation sold in less than two hours yesterday morning but travelling supporters are facing logistical problems with the RMT union continuing to plan for strike action on the day of the Blackburn clash.

The walk-out of RMT members is set to affected Northern Rail services and Leeds are warning that there will be no trains or buses running to Blackburn ahead of kick-off.