Leeds United: Samuel Saiz back to compete for starting role after injury

THOMAS Christiansen said star number 10 Samu Saiz would be fit for Boxing Day’s clash at Burton Albion with the head coach choosing not to risk the Spaniard against Hull City due to a “small problem in the calf,” WRITES LEE SOBOT.

Saiz missed his first United game since the 3-1 loss at Cardiff in September at the weekend as the Spaniard’s injury led to Pablo Hernandez coming back in to the number 10 role. Hernandez scored the only goal of Saturday’s game after a sublime chip punished a poor clearance from Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

But Christiansen insisted that Saiz would be back available for Boxing Day’s clash at the Pirelli Stadium, with the Dane mindful that Saiz needed to be kept out against Hull given the demands of the Championship over Christmas and New Year. Leeds will follow the Boxing Day clash at Burton with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Birmingham City next Saturday with Nottingham Forest then visiting Elland Road on New Year’s Day.

Asked if Saiz would be back available for the trip to Burton, Christiansen said: “Yes.

“He had a small problem in the calf. I didn’t want to run any risk. We have a lot of games coming up now and I need everyone.”

Reflecting on his own opportunity to come back into the side in his favoured no 10 role, Hernandez said: “For a long time, I have not played in this position. But I am always ready to play; number 10, left winger or right winger. The most important thing for me is to play in the XI that starts and help the team.”