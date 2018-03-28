Leeds United: Saiz back in training ahead of Bolton clash

Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz looks set to be fit for the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Friday afternoon.

Heckingbottom left Saiz out of United’s last match, a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday, after the Spaniard carried his hamstring problem through a 2-2 draw at Reading seven days earlier. Scans revealed a slight tear in a hamstring tendon, forcing Saiz, who served a six-match ban for spitting after the turn of the year, back onto the sidelines.

United boss Heckingbottom though revealed that the Spaniard had been back in training and could yet feature in Friday's clash after initially being ruled out beyond the busy Easter period.

"We know he has an injury there," revealed Heckingbottom.

"It's something we're going to have to be conscious of. He's got to 95% speed so we're hoping we can manage him through, especially these first couple of weeks.

"We know the longer we can keep him training and out with us the better he's going to get over time."

Stuart Dallas was also an injury concern for United after the midfielder dropped out of Northern Ireland's friendly with South Korea on Saturday.

"Stuart has trained again," added Heckingbottom.

"He was touch and go after the last game as he felt a bit stiff, he went away with Northern Ireland and ended up getting a scan which revealed a bit of damage in his hip flexer."

Heckingbottom also issued updates on club captain Liam Cooper, goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, forward Kemar Roofe and defender Laurens De Bock who've been sidelined for an extended period of time with respective injuries.

"Lonners is back and been training a week," the Leeds boss added.

"Coops has been back and trained all this week too, he started on Sunday. Roofey is progressing well and hopefully we can get him back in next week sometime.

"Laurens has a pretty damaging hamstring tear, he's still feeling little bits of discomfort and pain so it's difficult to put a time frame on it but he's not short term."

The Whites manager was also quizzed over the fitness of Pontus Jansson who captained Sweden in their 1-0 defeat to Romania on Tuesday night.

"He's been in to see the physio and done a little bit of work to get the travel out of his legs and a bit of treatment. I've just told him to get some rest and get prepared for tomorrow."