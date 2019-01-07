Leeds United's Under-23s hit summit of PDL North after Hull City victory

Leeds United's Under-23s hit the summit of the Professional Development League on Monday evening with a 3-1 victory over Hull City.

Carlos Corberan had club captain Liam Cooper at his disposal as he completed his comeback from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since early December.

The 27-year-old came through 65 minutes of the clash unscathed against his former side at the East Riding County FA's headquarters.

United were looking to get back to winning ways having suffered a 2-0 home defeat last time out to end 2018 on a disappointing note.

Leeds though got back to their best on a tricky evening in Hull with windy conditions wreaking havoc for much of the game.

Corberan's side were edged out in the opening stages as they struggled to adapt but it was the Whites who took the lead after 15 minutes.

Tom Pearce delivered a free-kick from the right which was met with a flick from Cooper before Hugo Diaz smacked the crossbar as he worked an effort on goal.

The ball rebounded into the area and after a scramble Kum Temenuzhkov was on hand to fire home.

Leeds were ahead for a matter of moments as the Tigers hit back with a set-piece of their own.

Brandon Fleming whipped in a cross that was caught by the wind and defender Lewis Ritson made the most of the loose ball to head past Will Huffer at the back post.

United grabbed the lead back ahead of the half-time interval as a lovely ball from Jordan Stevens was finished off first time by Robbie Gotts who fired low past the onrushing Harrison Foulkes.

Following the interval Leeds dominated proceedings and wrapped up the points 20 minutes from time.

Gotts turned provider this time as he swung in an inch-perfect ball with Temenuzhkov in the right place at the right time once again to head into the roof of the net.

Ryan Edmondson almost added another in added time as he scooped the ball over from underneath the crossbar as the striker lost his balance at the crucial moment.

The victory hauled the Whites back to the top of the PDL North alongside Birmingham City with the two sides separated only by goal difference.

Hull City Under-23s XI: Foulkes, Hesson, Fleming, Sheaf, Ritson, Thacker, Salam, Hickey, Powell, Chadwick, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Cartwright, Holmes, Smith, Greaves, Jacob.

Leeds United Under-23s XI: Huffer, Hosannah, Pearce, McCalmont, Diaz, Cooper, Stevens, Gotts, Edmondson, Temenuzhkov, Oduor. Subs: Miazek, Burlace, Dalby, Struijk, Kamwa.