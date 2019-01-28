Leeds United's Under-23s - from the notebook: Izzy Brown strikes again, Barry Douglas back with Birmingham City on the horizon

Leeds United's Under-23s secured a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon - but what were the key talking points?

Izzy Brown... goal machine

The United loanee again came through 90 minutes as he continues to step up his bid to return to first team action after over a year out with a torn ACL.

Brown bagged yet again on Monday for the development squad as he made it three goals in two league games for Carlos Corberan's men.

Marcelo Bielsa last week admitted that he thought the playmaker would need between six and eight games to get back up to speed with the Blades visit to Thorp Arch being his third since he returned from a hamstring strain which set his recovery back a month.

Leeds are yet to hand Brown his debut since he joined the club in the summer and the deal in place with parent club Chelsea means that the Whites won't contribute anything towards his weekly wage until he is included in a senior squad.

The 22-year-old again put in a strong showing as he continues to work towards putting a frustrating period behind him with some much-need match minutes.

Barry Douglas but no Stuart Dallas

Just when Leeds think there is some light at the end of the injury tunnel another one strikes.

Barry Douglas returned to action and came through 45 minutes unscathed on Monday afternoon but winger Stuart Dallas wasn't even afford the opportunity after being ruled out for another six weeks with an ankle injury before the game.

Douglas looks set to return to Marcelo Bielsa's squad this weekend and offers the Argentine a chance to opt for his strongest back four for the first time in months with Pontus Jansson also set to return following his one-game ban after his dismissal at Stoke City.

Top of the pile with Birmingham City next up

The development side is back in action again on Saturday lunchtime with a trip to Birmingham City pencilled in the diary.

United's Under-23s squad will be tested given the visit of Norwich City in the Championship will kick-off on the same day at 17:30 in LS11.

The likes of Jordan Stevens, Robbie Gotts, Jamie Shackleton, Aapo Halme and Leif Davis have all featured in senior squads in recent weeks due to the injury crisis at Thorp Arch and may well be required once again.

Izzy Brown looks set for action either way in some capacity but whether it is in Birmingham or Elland Road remains to be seen.

Patrick Bamford is also expected to make his return to the development side in the next week or so with a view to a return to senior football but it is not yet known if the trip to face the Blues will come too soon for the striker.

Following's United's victory on Monday Carlos Corberan's team lifted themselves six points clear of City at the top of the PDL northern section with the clash taking on added significance due to the two sides league positions.

United may well be forced to delve in the Under-18s to fill out the squad on Saturday whilst Leeds could also make a number of returning senior stars available should Marcelo Bielsa wish to do so.

All eyes will be on the Canaries clash this weekend but the Under-23s are going in search of silverware themselves and a victory in Birmingham could go a long way to securing the league leaders shield ahead of the season-ending play-offs.