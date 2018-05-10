Leeds United's surprising Championship title odds revealed

Leeds United have been placed as fourth favourites by bookmakers to win next season's Championship title.

EFL sponsor SkyBet have priced Paul Heckingbottom's men at 20/1 to lift the trophy come the end of the 2018/2019 campaign and reach the promised land of the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Leeds United.

A run of only four league wins from the last 22 fixtures has not dissuaded the bookmaker from putting the club behind the teams relegated from the top tier, plus Brentford who have been installed as third favourites.

The club's second half of the season was relegation form, the eventual 13th place finish owed to a strong start and a run of four consecutive wins in December which left the club well placed in fifth, five points below second.

If fans believe that such form will continue next season they can get odds of 7/1 for the club to suffer relegation.

Since returning to the league in 2010, the Whites have been unable to extend their season with the play-offs. Two seventh placed finishes the best that's been achieved.

To simply be promoted SkyBet are offering odds of 11/2.

The prices have been released very early and still don't include the third team relegated from the Premier League, most likely Swansea City, and the team to advance from the League One play-offs. And, of course, there will be plenty of business done by clubs in the summer transfer window.