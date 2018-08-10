Leeds United's summer transfer window rated so far

The permanent transfer window slammed shut on Thursday evening but the loan window remains open until the end of the month - so how have we rated the Whites business so far?

ARRIVALS - Lewis Baker (loan), Jamal Blackman (loan), Jack Harrison (loan), Patrick Bamford (£7m - Middlesbrough), Barry Douglas (£3m - Wolves), Leif Davis (undisc - Morecambe).

So what has happened?

After a slow start to the summer United have managed to bring in five new first-team faces along with under-23s signing Leif Davis from Morecambe.

The Whites transfer business has been strong and the capture of Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas on permanent deals are testament to the work Leeds have put in behind the scenes.

The arrival of Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman from Chelsea on loan have added depth to the squad along with highly-rated Manchester City winger Jack Harrison. All three will have an important role to play in the tight-knit squad the Argentine is moulding at Thorp Arch and the quality they possess certainly adds competition for starting spots - something Leeds lacked last season.

Baker will be hoping to land a run of games at Elland Road after failing to make much of an impact on the English game so far, while Blackman will also be looking to get more experience under his belt having spent last season on loan at Sheffield United but faces stiff competition from Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the number one jersey.

Bamford and Douglas are the two key signings of the summer for many of United's faithful and they would be right.

The former Middlesbrough striker has been brought in to fire Leeds United's promotion bid, while Douglas has finally solved the Whites long-term left-back headache and was one of the best defenders in the Championship last term.

Verdict...

United on the incoming front may have missed out on a few key targets early on in the summer but it is hard to argue that it has been anything other than a successful window given the quality that has come in.

If Leeds can also bring in a central defender and midfielder to replace the outgoing Ronaldo Vieira ahead of the loan deadline later this month then it will go down as one of the best transfer windows in LS11 in recent memory.

Time, as they always say, will tell but the early signs of the Bielsa revolution are positive.

DEPARTURES - Ronaldo Vieira (£7.7m - Sampdoria), Andy Lonergan (released), Luke Murphy (released), Jay-Roy Grot (loan - VVV-Venlo), Lewie Coyle (loan - Fleetwood Town), Marcus Antonsson (undisc - Malmo), Pawel Cibicki (loan - Molde), Paudie O'Connor (loan - Blackpool), Felix Wiedwald (undisc - Eintracht Frankfurt), Tyler Denton (loan - Peterborough), Hadi Sacko (loan - UD Las Palmas), Madger Gomes (undisc - FC Sochaux).

So what has happened?

Leeds needed a big summer in terms of outgoings and they have delivered.

No less than 12 faces have exited the Thorp Arch gates either on a permanent basis or out on loan and on the whole Leeds fans will have agreed with a lot of the deals that have been done.

The departures of Felix Wiedwald, Luke Murphy, Marcus Antonsson and Andy Lonergan on a permanent basis were all expected, while loan deals for youngsters Jay-Roy Grot, Paudie O'Connor and Lewie Coyle on the surface look positive for their future involvement at Elland Road.

Perhaps the shock of the summer came in the form of the sale of Ronaldo Vieira to Serie A side Sampdoria in a deal worth upwards of £7m. The 20-year-old's departure split many of the United fans having found himself down the pecking order under Bielsa at Leeds.

Verdict: Overall Leeds have done well to get a lot of unneeded players off the books this summer but several still remain. If United can sort out deals for the likes of Eunan O'Kane and Caleb Ekuban before the month is out that will be another tick in the box.

The jury will remain out on the sale of Vieira and many in Leeds will be keeping a close eye on his development over the next few seasons - overall though, the way Leeds have culled the majority of their unwanted stock this summer has been positive and mixed with some impressive summer arrivals business has been good.

The final word...

The Whites squad on a whole is far stronger than it was this time last season and with a few more additions during the loan window Leeds could well be set up for success this season.

It is easy to overlook the impact of having a world class head coach in Marcelo Bielsa and his guidance at Elland Road, along with the new additions, will be invaluable to those chosen as part of his final squad.

Overall, the impressive nature of United's incomings along with several much needed outgoings mean this summer must go down as a success. Now, it's over to Bielsa and his men to deliver.