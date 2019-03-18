Leeds United's staggering injury list in full following latest Pontus Jansson blow
Leeds United's list of injuries continue to grow with Pontus Jansson the latest to be struck down in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.
But how many individual injuries have the Whites suffered this season? Let's take a look...
1. Adam Forshaw
Suffered a broken foot in training in late July. League games missed: 6
2. Stuart Dallas
A quad injury in the second week of the Championship season forced Dallas onto the sidelines. League games missed: 4
3. Pontus Jansson
Jansson was diagnosed with a minor back issue ahead of Leeds trip to Swansea on August 21. League games missed: 1
4. Liam Cooper
Withdrew from the 2-2 draw at Swansea after pulling a hamstring in the warm-up. League games missed: 2
