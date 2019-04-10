Leeds United's Pontus Jansson shows off black eye after battling victory over Preston North End

There was precious little threat to Leeds United’s defence at Preston North End last night but Pontus Jansson was rewarded for his work at the back with a huge black eye.

The Swede was caught in the face during a challenge with Preston’s Lukas Nmecha and pictured on Twitter afterwards with heavy swelling around his right eyebrow.

North End were kept so quiet that they failed to produce one shot on target in 90 minutes and Jansson dealt with their best chance in injury-time by blocking an effort from Jayden Stockley.

A strong defensive shift contributed to a deserved 2-0 win and a grinning Jansson showed off his war wounds at the end of the game, with Leeds back in the Championship’s top two.

Gjanni Alioski also suffered a head wound early on but was bandaged up by United’s medical staff for the remainder of the clash.