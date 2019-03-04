Leeds United's Patrick Bamford to meet Mick McCarthy over potential Republic of Ireland call-up

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is to meet Mick McCarthy for talks about a Republic of Ireland call-up.

Bamford has answered McCarthy’s call and is considering committing to the Irish after several approaches from the former Ipswich Town manager.

McCarthy, who took the Republic job in November following the dismissal of Martin O’Neill, revealed last week that he had been struggling to pin Bamford down despite the United forward indicating a willingness to speak to him.

“I've been doing all the chasing,” McCarthy said. “It's time, if he wants to play, he gets hold of me or sends me a WhatsApp. He full well knows that I've been doing my damnedest to meet him.

'There comes a time where if you want to play, pick the phone up. I'll come and meet you.”

But speaking to the FOI’s official website on Sunday, McCarthy revealed that he and Bamford had now agreed to discuss a call-up.

The Republic have two European Championship qualifiers coming up later this month, away to Gibraltar and at home to Georgia.

Speaking over the weekend, McCarthy said: “We’ve exchanged text messages and Patrick is keen to meet up in the coming weeks so it’s just a matter of him finding a date that works. I’ll happily meet him whenever he can do it.”

Bamford was born in Grantham but qualifies for the Republic through the grandparent rule. He appeared for the country’s Under-18s before switching allegiance and representing England at a number of youth levels.

The 25-year-old shone in Leeds’ 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, scoring twice, and has regained full fitness after two separate knee injuries this season.