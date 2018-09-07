Leeds United's Patrick Bamford to be assessed following knee injury

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford will be assessed this weekend after picking up a knee injury during Friday afternoon's under-23s fixture at Elland Road.

Carlos Corberan named a strong line-up for the Professional Development League clash with Jamal Blackman, Jack Harrison and Lewis Baker also in action.

Bamford, who opened the scoring in the 5-0 victory, left the field just after the half hour mark following a clash of legs in the Bristol City box.

The striker appeared to indicate it was in fact the floor that caused the discomfort in the aftermath but the Whites are yet to discover the full extent of his injury.

The 25-year-old arrived in West Yorkshire this summer in a deal worth £7m from Middlesbrough but has found first-team minutes hard to come by with fellow forward Kemar Roofe in fine form scoring four goals and notching two assists in the opening month of the campaign which saw him pick up the August Player of the Month award.

Bamford will now be assessed over the weekend with Leeds waiting to find out how long he could be sidelined for although United are hopeful it won't be serious with the striker able to leave Elland Road of his own accord and drive himself home following the incident.