Leeds United's Patrick Bamford speaks for the first time since being ruled out for four months

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has spoken for the first time since the news broke about his four-month injury layoff.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Bamford will be ruled out of action until the start of the new year after picking up a PCL injury whilst appearing for Leeds U23s against Bristol City on Friday night.

Bamford, who joined from Middlesbrough in the summer for £7million, was included in the U23s squad after all five of his Whites league appearances followed from the bench, which left him short of match fitness.

READ MORE: Give Jack Clarke a chance' Leeds United fans react as Patrick Bamford is ruled out for four months

And after hundreds of Leeds fans wished the former Chelsea striker the best of luck in his recovery, Bamford took to Twitter to reveal he is 'gutted' by injury but has thanked everyone for the 'messages of support'.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages of support," tweeted Bamford.

"I’m gutted by the news but I’ll be back ready to help the team as soon as possible and I’ll be behind the boys all the way in the meantime. #MOT"

Patrick Bamford has thanked fans for their support following the news of his four month spell on the sidelines.

Bamford, who scored his first goal for Leeds in their 2-1 Carabao Cup over Bolton Wanderers, leaves Kemar Roofe as the club's only proven striker, however supporters have called for Marcelo Bielsa to give youth a chance in Bamford's absence.