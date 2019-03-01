Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez issues Elland Road rallying call ahead of West Brom showdown

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has revealed his belief that the Whites faithful can give "extra power" to Marcelo Bielsa's side with their support.

United take on West Bromwich Albion this evening at a sold out Elland Road in the Championship as third takes on fourth in a crunch clash under the lights in LS11.

Leeds know that victory will see Bielsa's team climb back to the summit of the table and open up a seven-point gap over Darren Moore's Baggies in the race for automatic promotion.

Asked about the Whites support, Hernandez said: "We expect a great atmosphere. We know that the Leeds fans will support us.

"Every game this season and the next game for us is the same. We need them. When we feel them we have extra power and we have a twelfth man on the pitch."

Following defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday Bielsa's team have had a quick turnaround as they face their third game in just six days.

"I think it is a good thing for us playing again in two days," Hernandez continued. "Because sometimes in football when you lose you have a bad feeling.

"Maybe you have one week or six or seven days until the next game and you don't have the chance to change this feeling. I think the feeling we have is that we want to play again to win and recover the confidence.

"We know it is an important game. We play the fourth team in the table and we know if we win we can open up a gap over them. But we don't need to think too much other than trying to win three points.

"Obviously we know the importance of his game but we don't need to put a lot of pressure on ourselves because I think we play better without it."