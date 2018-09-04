Leeds United's Mateusz Klich thanks Marcelo Bielsa for 'opening my eyes'

Mateusz Klich vowed to establish himself as a regular for Poland and thanked Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa for “opening my eyes” after ending a four year exile from international football.

Klich insisted he had no intention of being a bit-part player for Poland having forcing his way back into the national set-up with a series of resurgent performances for Leeds.

The midfielder has been one of the success stories of Bielsa’s short reign at Elland Road, scoring three times in the first month of the English season to help Leeds climb to the top of the Championship table.

Klich’s future was in doubt at the end of last term following his failure to make anything of a £1.5m move from FC Twente in the summer of 2017.

He made one league start before being loaned to Dutch club Utrecht in January, a move which threatened to signal the end of his time in Yorkshire.

Bielsa, however, brought Klich into his plans ahead of this season and started him on the opening day of the term following an injury to Adam Forshaw.

His form earned him a long-awaited recall from Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek for games against Italy and Ireland.

Klich, who last played for Poland in 2014, told Polish outlet Sportowy: “I didn’t come to Warsaw to eat and sit in a hotel. I’ll do everything to show the coach my best side and fight for a place in the starting XI. That’s why I’m here, just like every other player.

“I’ve matured as a player. I think I can give the team more than I could have done four years ago. My career has had a lot of ups and downs and I’ve gathered a lot of experience.

“Now I have the pleasure of working with an outstanding coach, Marcelo Bielsa. He opened my eyes to many things. I’ll try to show the same thing (with Poland) as I show with the club.”

Poland play Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, Roberto Mancini’s first competitive game as Italy head coach. Klich is then set to feature in a friendly against Ireland on Tuesday before returning for Leeds’ trip to Millwall on September 15.