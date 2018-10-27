Leeds United's Kemar Roofe discusses controversial leveller against Nottingham Forest

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe admitted his 82nd minute strike against Nottingham Forest did in fact strike his hand but conceded it was up to the referee to give the goal or not.

The late leveller in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Forest in the Championship was given in controversial circumstances as Roofe appeared to turn a Mateusz Klich shot into the net late on with his arm.

Leeds United celebrate the late leveller against Nottingham Forest.

Aitor Karanka's side protested furiously at referee Andy Woolmer at the use of a hand from the Whites striker but after consultation with his fellow officials the equaliser stood.

Following the draw Roofe spoke exclusively to Sky Sports and admitted that the effort had indeed struck his hand.

He said: "I saw the ball flash across, and the ball hit my hand. Call it ball to hand. it's a goal and it's up to the ref to give it and he gave it. The arm was just by my knee and it hit it so that's all I can say.

"We were the better team. We were playing our football and everyone was doing their job.

"You could tell fro the first half that they were wasting time. We just kept pushing and pushing and we managed to get a result.

"The thing is we need to not concede the first goal. It is all about the work rate and the work we put in during the week."