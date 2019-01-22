Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi set for scans today as hamstring niggle leaves him doubtful for Rotherham trip

Gaetano Berardi will undergo scans this afternoon after limping out of an Under-23s clash with a fresh hamstring concern.

Berardi was substituted during the first half of Leeds’ development-squad meeting with Southampton at Tadcaster Albion last night and is a major doubt for Saturday’s Championship meeting with Rotherham United.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa had pencilled Berardi in for a comeback at Rotherham having been without him for three months with a torn hamstring but the defender failed to make it through yesterday’s Premier League Cup tie.

Berardi’s season is being heavily affected by injury and knee and hamstring problems have so far limited him to eight appearances.

He tore a hamstring in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in October but Leeds elected not to send him for surgery, believing the damage would fully heal without the need for an operation.

His latest setback is a blow for Bielsa, who is without the suspended Pontus Jansson for the trip to Rotherham.

Jansson is serving a one-match ban after his dismissal at Stoke City last weekend.

Kalvin Phillips could step into the hole in the middle of Bielsa’s defence after completing a three-game suspension.