Leeds United's Elland Road clash with Sheffield Wednesday moved for TV coverage

Leeds United's Championship fixture with Sheffield Wednesday next month has been selected for TV coverage.

The Yorkshire derby with Steve Bruce's side remains on April 13 but will now kick-off at the later time of 17:30 in LS11.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to Bristol City this weekend in league action before taking on Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday (8pm) which is also available on Sky Sports.

United's showdown with Sheffield United has also been chosen for TV coverage next Saturday with the Blades visit to Elland Road taking place at 12:30pm.

Remaining Sky Sports selection dates:

Selections for 19 April to 22 April by 15 March

Selections for 27 April by 5 April