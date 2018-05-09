Leeds United's Bartley interest suffers a blow as Swansea slip towards relegation

Leeds United’s plan to sign Kyle Bartley has suffered a blow after defeat to Southampton last night left Swansea City on the brink of relegation to the Championship.

Swansea are likely to fight to keep Bartley if results this week cost them their Premier League status and begin preparations for a season in the second tier.

Leeds have made initial enquiries about Bartley - a major transfer target for the Elland Road club - and were confident that Swansea would listen to offers if they held on for another year in the Premier League.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side, however, are three points from safety with one game to play after losing 1-0 at home to Southampton.

Southampton are effectively out of reach with a superior goal difference and Huddersfield Town, the only club Swansea can catch, need a point from games against Arsenal tonight and Chelsea on Sunday to ensure their safety.

Swansea play their last game against Stoke City this weekend but a streak of seven matches without a win is likely to end their seven-year stay in the Premier League.

Bartley, who built a strong reputation in Leeds during a year on loan at Elland Road during the 2016-17 season, signed a new four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium last August but was set to be made available in the transfer window had Swansea held onto their top-flight place.

A knee ligament injury led to surgery in the first month of this term, ruling Bartley out until January, and he has made only five league appearances. His season has been ended early by another knee problem, though the latest setback is not believed to be serious.

Leeds will maintain their interest in him regardless of Swansea’s league status and the 26-year-old defender is understood to be open to a return to Elland Road. United see Bartley as a marquee signing and an answer to the defensive issues which affected their recent Championship campaign.

Bartley’s year with the club, in which he started 45 league matches, saw Leeds concede just 47 goals and finish seventh. Their concessions increased by 17 this season and a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Sunday left United’s 13th in the final Championship table.

Luke Ayling, Leeds’ right-back who played with Bartley during the 2016-17 term and was also a teammate of his in Arsenal’s academy, underlined the centre-back’s influence when he spoke about a potential transfer after Sunday’s victory over QPR.

Ayling said: “I speak to him every day. I’m going away with him twice this summer and I’ll be in his ear, don’t you worry about that, trying to get him back.

“There’s got to be a lot of stuff that happens for him to come back but hopefully we can get him.

“He’s a big character in the dressing room. He’s loud, he’s a good presence and obviously he would be good. Coops (Liam Cooper) has stepped in and done really well this year and Pontus (Jansson) has done well. Kyle coming back in would make that even better.”