Leeds United's Barry Douglas tweets post-op image after undergoing knee surgery

Barry Douglas is beginning a long recovery period after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Douglas tweeted a post-op photo of his left leg in a brace and plaster today following an operation to repair a ruptured medial ligament.

The left-back will miss the rest of Leeds United’s Championship season and could spend three months rehabilitating from an injury suffered in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Millwall.

Douglas wrote: “Op went well, thanks again for all the support and well wishes. Now time for recovery and rehab.”

The Scottish defender was an exciting signing when Leeds landed him for £3m from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, shortly after he won the Championship title at Molineux.

Form and other injuries have curtailed his involvement since the turn of the year, however, and he will watch from the sidelines as Leeds attempt to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He was hurt on Saturday in a second-half challenge on Millwall’s Jed Wallace but played through to the final whistle with no substitutes remaining for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.