Leeds United's 2018/19 injury list in full following major Kemar Roofe blow

Leeds United have had a number of injuries to deal with this season - but just how many have the Whites had and what is the total number of games missed?

Adam Forshaw - suffered a broken foot in training in late July. League games missed: 6

Stuart Dallas - a quad injury in the second week of the Championship season forced Dallas onto the sidelines. League games missed: 4

Pontus Jansson - Jansson was diagnosed with a minor back issue ahead of Leeds’ trip to Swansea on August 21. League games missed: 1

Liam Cooper - withdrew from the 2-2 draw at Swansea after pulling a hamstring in the warm-up. League games missed: 2

Pablo Hernandez - pulled a hamstring away at Norwich City on August 25. League games missed: 7

Jamie Shackleton - forced from the field with an ankle knock at half-time of a League Cup defeat to Preston on August 28. League games missed: 3

Gaetano Berardi - limped off with a knee injury during a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on August 31. League games missed: 6

Kemar Roofe - picked up calf problem in training in the first week of September. League games missed: 6

Patrick Bamford - avoided surgery but required four months of rehabilitation after damaging a knee ligament in an Under-23s match on September 7. League games missed: 15

Conor Shaughnessy - suffered a knock in a development squad clash with Sheffield Wednesday on September 17. League games missed: 5

Barry Douglas - the victim of a hamstring strain in a 1-0 win at Hull City on October 2. League games missed: 4

Jack Harrison - A minor muscle strain kept Harrison out of Leeds’ defeat at Blackburn Rovers on October 20. League games missed: 1

Gaetano Berardi - sustained a serious hamstring tear in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on October 24, only the second game of his comeback. League games missed so far: 18

Luke Ayling - hurt in a challenge in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on October 27. Missed two months with a knee ligament problem. League games missed: 7

Tom Pearce - rarely involved under Marcelo Bielsa but has been nursing a bruised metatarsal since the second week of November. League games missed: 10

Pontus Jansson - picked up a minor foot injury in the second half of a 4-1 defeat at West Brom on November 10. League games missed: 2

Jamal Blackman - broke a leg during an Under-23s game at Thorp Arch on November 16, midway through the last international break. League games missed: out for the season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - a muscle ailment affecting Peacock-Farrell’s knee left Marcelo Bielsa without a senior goalkeeper for a 2-0 win over Bristol City on November 24. League games missed: 1

Liam Cooper - underwent knee surgery after hobbling out of a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on December 1. League games missed: 6

Stuart Dallas - completed 90 minutes of the derby at Bramall Lane but Leeds confirmed the following week that he fractured a foot in that game. League games missed: 9

Patrick Bamford - made a goalscoring comeback against Bolton on December 15 but then aggravated a knee ligament in training. League games missed: 7

Izzy Brown - looked to be on the way back from ACL surgery before Christmas, only to pull a hamstring in an Under-23s game. League games missed: 10 (not including absence from pre-existing injury when he signed).

Barry Douglas - taken ill in the warm-up before United’s win at Aston Villa on December 23. League games missed: 1

Barry Douglas - was bothered by muscle issues earlier in the season and suffered another away at Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day. League games missed so far: 3

Stuart Dallas - was poised to return from his fractured foot and play for the Under-23s this week when he injured an ankle in training. League games missed so far: 3

Barry Douglas - made it back for literally one fixture, at home to Norwich, before a fresh muscle problem returned him to the treatment room. League games missed so far: 2

Jack Clarke - taken ill and rushed to hospital during Leeds’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough. Has made a full recovery but is yet to resume training. League games missed so far: 1

Kemar Roofe - damaged knee ligaments in a 2-1 win over Swansea City and is now battling to return before the end of the season. Expected absence: several weeks.

And elsewhere...

A broken leg ended Eunan O’Kane’s half-season loan at Luton Town before it got started and Yosuke Ideguchi’s spell at German club Greuther Furth was cut short after four appearances due to a serious knee ligament problem. There really is no escape.

Total number of injuries this season - 140