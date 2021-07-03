Leeds United rumours: Whites plot bargain raid for ex-Arsenal midfielder, Club keen to offload long-term Bielsa target

The Northern Irishman was a standout performer for the Whites last season, and has seen his efforts rewarded with a fresh three-year contract at Elland Road.

Dallas has been a virtual ever-present during Leeds’ rise back to the top table of English football under Marcelo Bielsa, and took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water last term.

Now, with his future assured, he is eager to kick on again.

“It hasn’t seemed that long ago but when I sit back and think about everything that’s happened since then, it’s been a crazy journey, a crazy few years,” he said.

“Obviously I’m absolutely delighted to be signing a new deal, I’ve had what is it five seasons, six seasons now, I can’t even remember I’ve enjoyed myself that much.

“Football is a rollercoaster. I always believed in myself, that I was good enough to make a name for myself at this club.

"At times you don’t perform, that’s part and parcel of being a player, you have the set-backs to improve and keep learning.

“I’ll be the first to admit in the first few seasons here I didn’t perform as well as I could have and in these last few seasons the fans have seen what I’m capable of.

“This is where I want to be, I’ve always said that, I want to be at this club."

