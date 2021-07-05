Leeds United rumours: Whites and Arsenal plot rival raids as target eyes exit, Bielsa wants Newcastle-linked midfielder

The 25-year-old was a yellow card away from missing the semi-final against Denmark, but got through most of the match unscathed before being substituted by Gareth Southgate.

And the England boss has explained his decision to take him off when he did.

"We were able to get the players off who were on a yellow card," he reflected post-match.

"There's also a couple who had knocks but we've known we had players we needed to look after physically.

"We know across seven games the squad is so important, trying to give people a breather at the right time. We learned a lot from Russia in that instance.

"We were trying to balance players with knocks and yellow cards. 'Do we take the centre-back off? Because we've the game sewn up he won't need to make a tackle.

"I'm thinking of the lads we didn't get on the pitch - Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale, they're the ones making this team successful. The spirit in the group is phenomenal.

"Whoever comes in does the job, whoever isn't in - it is really difficult to leave three out of the matchday squad - the squad mentality is fantastic. That's uppermost in my mind, looking after those guys.

"I'm spending more energy worrying about the three I have to leave out because they're all good players. None of them deserve to be left out. They're all giving everything in training."

We've gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below...

