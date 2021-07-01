Leeds United rumours: Player 'destined' to join Whites, Bielsa personally convinces target to make Elland Road switch

The Elland Road favourite has been an ever-present for England in the centre of the park, and midfield partner Declan Rice believes that the duo have proven a lot of people wrong with their performances.

"With me and Kalv, people are always going to write us off," Rice told the BBC.

"I read stuff where people write us off and say we aren't good enough to be playing at this level. Well you've seen today, we are."

Rice is happy to admit the pair didn't match their highest performance standards in the 0-0 group stage draw with Scotland but he insists their response is evidence of their suitability for the national team.

"Maybe yeah against Scotland we weren't at our best but we parked those performances to the side and I think that's part of being a top player," he said.

"You have to move on, you have to be mentally strong and you have to go out there and keep putting in performance after performance."

His message to his midfield partner in the dressing room after the victory over Germany was simply that they now have to move on once again, in order to produce what is required on Saturday in Rome.

"I just said to Kalv after the game then, we need to keep going," he said.

"There's another final on Saturday which we're about to play in and we need to stay fully focused and ready for what's next to come."

