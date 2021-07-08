Leeds United rumours: Orta plots free raid for English midfielder, Whites urged to sign £20m winger

The 25-year-old put in another accomplished display in last night’s semi-final victory over Denmark, marshalling the centre of the park to great effect.

And Gary Neville was quick to highlight his influence on the game once the final whistle sounded.

Phillips played the full duration of the match and Neville felt the Whites midfielder's impact combined with Denmark's raft of second half changes helped in transforming the game.

"The game changed with all those substitutes that Denmark made because it allowed England they didn't have the quality on the pitch that they had in the first hour," said Neville on ITV.

"They couldn't get the counter attack going and I just thought (Declan) Rice and Kalvin Phillips then started to really stop everything, along with (Luke) Shaw and (Kyle) Walker.

"I know we have talked a lot about Luke Shaw in this tournament as being outstanding at left full back, Kyle Walker has been absolutely brilliant at right full back in terms of his defensive work mainly - not so much his attacking work - but his defensive work and they stopped the counter attack those four - the two full backs and the two central midfield players - and Denmark couldn't get out.

"The game swung in England's momentum and it just changed it completely from that moment."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Diagne proving popular Watford, Burnley, and Bournemouth are the clubs ‘after’ Galatasaray’s Mbaye Diagne. (Takvim) (Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JASON CAIRNDUFF Buy photo

2. Eagles want Olise Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, who could be set to become Patrick Vieira's first signing as Eagles manager. The 19-year-old is availiable for a bargain £8m, due to a release clause in his Royals contract. (Football Insider) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Longman joins Hull City Hull City have won the race to sign Brighton forward Ryan Longman, ahead of Barnsley. The 20-year-old has joined the Tigers on a season-long loan, after signing a new two-year deal with the Seagulls. (Club website) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

4. Toon keen on Hughes Newcastle United are interested in signing Will Hughes from Watford as they continue their search for a new midfielder. (The Sun) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Buy photo