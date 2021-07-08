Leeds United rumours: Orta plots free raid for English midfielder, Whites urged to sign £20m winger
England have valiantly fought their way to a first major international tournament final in 55 years, and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has more than played his part in getting them there.
The 25-year-old put in another accomplished display in last night’s semi-final victory over Denmark, marshalling the centre of the park to great effect.
And Gary Neville was quick to highlight his influence on the game once the final whistle sounded.
Phillips played the full duration of the match and Neville felt the Whites midfielder's impact combined with Denmark's raft of second half changes helped in transforming the game.
"The game changed with all those substitutes that Denmark made because it allowed England they didn't have the quality on the pitch that they had in the first hour," said Neville on ITV.
"They couldn't get the counter attack going and I just thought (Declan) Rice and Kalvin Phillips then started to really stop everything, along with (Luke) Shaw and (Kyle) Walker.
"I know we have talked a lot about Luke Shaw in this tournament as being outstanding at left full back, Kyle Walker has been absolutely brilliant at right full back in terms of his defensive work mainly - not so much his attacking work - but his defensive work and they stopped the counter attack those four - the two full backs and the two central midfield players - and Denmark couldn't get out.
"The game swung in England's momentum and it just changed it completely from that moment."
