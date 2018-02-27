Leeds United rumour mill: Could Tom Rogic be on his way to Elland Road?

The one that won't go away.

Remember the last time Leeds United were linked with Rogic? No? Cast your mind back to January 2016... ah, yes. There you go... and according to a number of reports the Australian international and the Whites have shared flirtatious gazes from across the Scottish boarder ever since.

Well, it seems that it might just all big one big tease.

After rejecting a new deal at Celtic Park just days ago, as reported by the World Game, he has put a number of clubs on alert and one of those could be Paul Heckingbottom's men.

It was understood by the YEP that Steve Evans, who was a huge admirer of the 25-year-old, made him a top target during his tenure with the Whites but it must be remembered there's been three (THREE!) new managers through the Elland Road revolving door.

Oh, and not to mention a complete regime change at the top with Andrea Radrizzani replacing Massimo Cellino as the clubs owner AND the installation of a director of football in Victor Orta.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds really will make a move for the Socceroos star but maybe he fancies a move closer to home?

No? Me either...