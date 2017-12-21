Leeds United: Rookie keeper Huffer signs first pro’ deal with Whites

Young Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 19 year-old has been a regular for Carlos Corberran’s Under-23 side this term and has initially signed terms until June 2018, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer

Huffer has produced a number of impressive performances with the Whites Academy at both Under-18 and Under-23, level, which has led to the goalkeeper being called into the England youth set up.

He becomes the latest young player to sign professional terms with the Whites, following the announcement of Jack Clarke last month and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Academy graduate, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has gone on to represent United at first-team level.

Huffer said: “I am so pleased, I’ve been working for this for the past 10 years, all of the trips up and down the country with my family has paid off, but I still know there is a long way to go.

“It is a really proud day for me and my family, I’m so thankful to all of the coaches, my family, friends and the players, here, I am really happy.

“Bailey is two years ahead of me and I still look up to him and we have Andy Lonergan and Felix Wiedwald here, who are really good role models and I take little bits from all of them.

“Leeds United has done so much for me, they have always been there for me when I have needed them.

“Hopefully, I can kick on now. I know how much work is required and I won’t be resting, I want to reach that next level now.”